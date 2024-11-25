It's the 13th Annual "Theme Attic" Thanksgiving Day Show!!!

When everyone is preparing to gather for Thanksgiving Day, maybe add a dollop of WHFR! Theme Attic, a show normally heard on Wednesdays, continues a holiday tradition for the 13th time on Thursday, November 28th, from 10AM-1PM EST.

Host Phil Maq will provide a musical main course that's loosely based on some Thanksgiving Day subjects along with some side orders that include several musical styles - some that are local, and one will be a very tasty Top 9 at 11:09 Countdown. Join in the fun and take us along!