WHFR Journal - Visual Loudmouths, Holiday Scam Alerts, and Coping Skills for Students at HFC

Tune in to the WHFR Journal tomorrow, November 22 at 1pm. This week's guests include educator and artist Sandra Murchison who will share info about the current exhibition, Visual Loudmouths, on display at the HFC Sisson Galley. We'll also chat with attorney and FTC representative Sammi Nachtigal about what to look out for by way of consumer scams this holiday season. We'll wrap the show with HFC Counselors Gwen Pringle and Deb Gates who will share info on the upcoming Coping session available to our HFC students in early December. Join us tomorrow, Nov. 22 at 1pm. And happy early Thanksgiving to you and yours from your friends on the WHFR Journal!