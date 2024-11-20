"WHFR Presents" this Sunday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

When we think of holiday music most people rush past Thanksgiving straight to Christmas and other winter holidays. As we approach the end of November, Bill Keith will host a special edition of WHFR Presents focusing on songs about Thanksgiving, Thankfulness, Gratitude, and the things we are thankful for.

Bill will mix in songs about many things he is thankful for including songs about love, music, baseball, and family. Get ready for Thanksgiving with a wonderful evening of music to kickstart your week.

