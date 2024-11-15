This Sunday on "WHFR Presents"

The metro Detroit area has always been a vibrant scene for good music of all genres, including the Blues, Motown, Techno, and more. WHFR has been here to support that for almost 40 years. In the 1990s and 2000s we were lucky enough to receive a plethora of CDs of all kinds of indie rock for airplay.

A scene exploded with bands and artists that had a huge impact on music: Jack White in his early days, The Detroit Cobras, The Sights, The Go, The Demolition Doll Rods, just to name a few.

Join me on WHFR PRESENTS this Sunday at 4:00pm as I spotlight many of the artists from this era.

–Scott Boatright

