WHFR Journal: Epilepsy Awareness and Anxiety Tech, Friday at 1pm

Join us tomorrow, Friday, November 15 at 1pm for the WHFR Journal. We'll talk with Shannon Waid from the Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan during this Epilepsy Awareness Month to share statistics, latest info, and ways to support those with Epilepsy. We'll also share a piece from PRX titled "Anxiety Tech: Gadgets to Chill You Out". If you don't have time to meditate or take a yoga class, some new technology products might help relieve stress and anxiety. Tune in and learn more about these important and interesting topics on the WHFR Journal.