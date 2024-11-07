WHFR PRESENTS: Legendary Jazz Drummer Andrew Cyrille At 85

There's something about the vitality and spirit of many of our great drummers in music history. There's Roy Haynes at 99, Billy Hart at 83 and Han Bennink at 82 years of age. And then there's ANDREW CYRILLE. Andrew continues to amaze and create, propelling the music forward in his own groups as well as others. Mr. Cyrille refuses to let the music lay dormant, seeking to create new sounds and enrich the various ensembles he is involved with.

In 1961, at the age of 21, Cyrille took part in a recording with the great tenor saxophonist Coleman Hawkins and eventually joining the bands of the pianist Cecil Taylor in 1965. Andrew has gone on to lead creative ensembles, work with many artists of Chicago's AACM and some of the great European improvisers such as Peter Brotzmann. Mr. Cyrille was an integral part of the band Trio 3, along with saxophonist Oliver Lake and bassist Reggie Workman from the late 1990s through the late 2010s.

WHFR PRESENTS, heard Sundays from 4-7pm EST, will feature the work of Mr. Cyrille in his various projects.

What could easily be a 24 hour feature, the program will attempt to cover some of the highlights of this man's incredible career.

Photo by Marek Lazarski.

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday beginning at 4:00 pm with a rotating cast of WHFR DJs, taking in-depth looks into the many genres of music that WHFR has to offer. Tune in at 89.3 on the FM dial in Dearborn/Detroit and surrounding communities, or listen anywhere via our online streamer.

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––