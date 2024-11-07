"Dear Harvey" and Veterans Day Special on WHFR Journal, Nov. 8 at 1pm

Tune in to the WHFR Journal this Friday, Nov. 8 at 1pm when we talk with Dr. John Michael Sefel, Director, and Dr. Chelsea Lonsdale, Faculty Consultant for the upcoming HFC Theatre production of Dear Harvey about this important docudrama. We'll also discuss the exciting opportunity for members of our community to view a panel from the AIDS Quilt that will be on display at the HFC Sisson Gallery in conjunction with this powerful play.

Also, to mark Veteran’s Day, we'll air a special 2017 interview from the National Endowment for the Arts with author Sebastian Junger a journalist deeply engaged with war and the people who fight in them. As a contributing editor for Vanity Fair, he’s covered international stories including the war in Afghanistan, a region and subject he’s returned to over the course of his career. In this podcast, Sebastian Junger discusses his book Tribe: On Homecoming and Belonging, which explores the complexities soldiers can find when they return from war.

Please tune in Friday, Nov. 8 at 1pm to learn more about these important stories of those who make and have made a difference in our world.