WHFR PRESENTS: '70s Music Celebration

Tune In this Sunday, November 3rd, at 4:00pm for a Special Birthday Celebration on WHFR 89.3 FM for all the '70s babies!

Join us for an unforgettable day of soulful music as we celebrate **Ms. Marjon's 50th birthday!** This special broadcast will feature the best R&B classics, soul grooves, and timeless R&B and Classic Soul hits from the '70s, dedicated to all the '70s babies. But that’s not all—stay tuned as Ms. Marjon shares her incredible story of singing background and dancing on stage with the legendary Evelyn "Champagne" King, adding a special touch to her milestone celebration.

This special broadcast will be a musical journey through one of the most iconic eras in music history—the 19'70s! Ms. Marjon brings you the best in R&B classics, soul grooves, and timeless hits defining a generation. From the smooth rhythms that made us sway to the infectious beats that got everyone on the dance floor, this playlist is crafted for all the 70’s babies and anyone who appreciates the rich legacy of soulful music. Expect to hear songs that not only filled the airwaves but became the soundtracks of our lives, inspiring countless artists and shaping the future of R&B and soul music.

As we groove, you’ll feel the nostalgia and energy of the '70s come alive, celebrating a decade of music that was all about self-expression, love, unity, and raw emotion. From Marvin Gaye and Aretha Franklin to Earth, Wind & Fire, and The Jacksons, these timeless artists broke boundaries and gave us songs that still resonate today. So, tune in, turn up the volume, and relive the magic of the '70s with Ms. Marjon as we celebrate her 50th birthday in style!

Don’t miss this exclusive live session! Set your reminders for 4:00pm this Sunday, November 3rd, and get ready to groove, reminisce, and celebrate with Ms. Marjon on WHFR 89.3 FM.

Tune in, turn it up, and make this a birthday to remember!

Pictured: Ms. Marjon and legendary '70s singer Evelyn Champagne King.

WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday beginning at 4:00 pm with a rotating cast of WHFR DJs, taking in-depth looks into the many genres of music that WHFR has to offer. Tune in at 89.3 on the FM dial in Dearborn/Detroit and surrounding communities, or listen anywhere via our online streamer.

