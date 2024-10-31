WHFR Journal: Pride and Positivity - Friday, Nov. 1 at 1pm

Join us for a special pre-election edition of the WHFR Journal when we talk with Alicia Mazurek, Co-President of the League of Women Voters - Dearborn/Dearborn Heights. Alicia will walk us through our voting options as we near the home stretch of this important election season. We'll discuss early and absentee voting rights in Michigan, what you can expect at the polls, and how to exercise your right to vote with pride and confidence. We'll wrap the show with a piece from PRX titled "Empathy & Recognition: Fueling Positivity" to reinforce that being a part of positive change is what makes our communities stronger. Please tune in for this important show Friday, Nov. 1 at 1pm.