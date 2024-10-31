TOP TEN BLUES for October 2024

Please join Highway 61 for the best in new Blues releases and local area Artists' music every Friday, 2:00 – 4:00pm, with host DJ~KittyLuv;) 'making~waves'. Here is our latest Top Ten Blues new releases being aired at WHFR-FM 89.3:

1. JAKE SHIMABUKURO AND MICK FLEETWOOD: Blues Experience (Forty Below)

2. JOVIN WEBB: Drifter (Blind Pig Records)

3. RONNIE BAKER BROOKS: Blues In My DNA (Alligator Records)

4. JONTAVIOUS WILLIS: West Georgia Blues (Strolling Bones Records)

5. JERRON PAXTON: Things Done Changed (Smithsonian Folkways)

6. TAB BENOIT: I Hear Thunder (Whiskey Bayou Records)

7. BRUCE KATZ BAND: Back In Boston Live (Dancing Rooster)

8. RANDY MCALLISTER: Lines (Reaction)

9. VANEESE THOMAS: Stories In Blue (Overton Music)

10. KAT RIGGINS: Revival (House Of Berry)

DJ~KittyLuv;)

WHFR Blues Music Director