Halloween Grab Bags Are Back!

Help WHFR celebrate Halloween all day long on October 31st and have some fun in the process! Simply call in to the WHFR studios at 313-845-9676 x 1 and say the phrase "Trick-or-Treat." You'll be treated (or tricked!) with a WHFR Halloween Trick-or-Treat grab bag of prizes! If you can't make it to a phone, no worries... there is another way to score a grab bag.

Send an email to whfr@hfcc.edu, on Halloween, with the subject title "Trick or Treat" to receive a free grab bag. Be sure to include your name and the address you’d like us to mail your goodies to. Please note: only one bag per person, so we can spread the “Halloween Cheer” to all.
Trick-or-Treat with WHFR and have a Happy Halloween!