WHFR Journal Today at 1pm

On today's WHFR Journal, we'll talk with Deb Gates, HFC licensed counselor about options and programs available for students in need of some support, and meeting them where they are in their collegiate and academic journey. Also, HFC instructor and guest interviewer Christopher Rodgers will chat with HFC Assistant Athletic Director Kirk Bradley and some of our athletes about the various upcoming Hawks' sports seasons and how HFC approaches the student athlete dynamic for success both in and out of the classroom. Tune in today at 1pm. Enjoy!