Light From The Underground Welcomes Chris Herin

Light From The Underground (Sat. 10 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.) is pleased to welcome Chris Herin of the bands Herin and Tiles to our studios on Saturday, November 2, at 11:00 a.m. Herin will release the CD Hiding in Plain Sight on November 1, 2024, on the Laser's Edge record label. We will share music from the CD and talk with Chris about the project.

This new project is a conceptual work recounting Chris Herin's experience of his father's ten-year struggle with Alzheimer's disease. The CD is produced by Terry Brown (Rush) and features an incredible list of guest artists including Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame members Peter Frampton and Alex Lifeson (Rush), plus Martin Barre, John O'Hara, and Doane Perry (Jethro Tull), Michael Sadler (Saga), Kim Mitchell (Max Webster), Cody Bowles and Kevin Comeau (Crown Lands), Jeff Kollman and Shane Gaalaas (Cosmosquad), Tim Bowness (No-Man), Colin Edwin (Porcupine Tree), Randy McStine (Porcupine Tree), Kevin Chown (Tarja, Chad Smith), Matthew Parmenter (Discipline), Hugh Syme, Johnathan Blake (Kenny Barron), Ben Riley (Mohsen Namjoo), Gary Craig (Bruce Cockburn), and many more.

More information is at https://www.chrisherin.com .