Be Sure To Join Us At The WHFR Record Show This Saturday!

The WHFR Record Show will feature thousands of records, CDs, DVDs, videos, cassettes, books, posters, print-work, clothing, artwork, and other forms of music, movie and pop-culture memorabilia for sale by independent, local, and out-of-state vendors, selling everything from rare independent releases to highly sought-after collectable titles. The admission fee is actually a donation to our non-profit, volunteer-run radio station! Attendees will receive one ticket for each dollar donated. Each ticket can be redeemed for a free CD or LP from WHFR’s purged music collection AND will be entered into the hourly “Record Show Cash” raffle.

SHOW HOURS

Saturday, October 12th, 2024

9:00am - 10:00am: $10 early bird admission for attendees

10:00am - 4:00pm: $1 to $5 sliding scale general admission for attendees

LOCATION

Building M → HFC Student Center Pavilion (right next to WHFR studios)

Henry Ford College

5101 Evergreen Rd.

Dearborn, MI 48128

SPECIAL EVENTS

Admission includes raffle ticket(s) for our frequent "Record Show Cash" giveaways (vouchers that can be used with any vendor at the show).

Hourly $10 raffles at 10am, 11am, noon, 2pm & 3pm

Grand prize $25 raffle at 3:30pm