WHFR PRESENTS: Celebrate Fall with WHFR’s “Fall Colors” Theme Week!

As the leaves change and fall sets in, WHFR 89.3 FM is bringing you a vibrant lineup of music inspired by the season. From October 13th to October 19th, get ready for a week of musical magic where songs, artist names, and album titles feature colors.

We’ve got a colorful playlist lined up just for you on Sunday, October 13th, from 4 - 7 PM EST when Ms. Marjon and her special guests will host a live session packed with soulful, color-inspired hits for WHFR Presents. They’ll be playing timeless classics and hidden gems from the world of R&B and Soul, adding a splash of melody to your autumn day.

Make sure to tune in to 89.3 FM, or stream the show live at www.whfr.fm. Whether you’re tuning in from your car or your couch, this is the perfect soundtrack to welcome fall’s rich hues. Don’t miss out on the musical celebration—join us for a week of great music, lively discussions, and all the colors of fall!

WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday beginning at 4:00 pm with a rotating cast of WHFR DJs, taking in-depth looks into the many genres of music that WHFR has to offer. Tune in at 89.3 on the FM dial in Dearborn/Detroit and surrounding communities, or listen anywhere via our online streamer.

