Seeing Sounds And Hearing Colors: It's Another WHFR Theme Week

A vivid spectrum of colorful sounds will travel the airwaves as WHFR Radio presents another theme week, this time celebrating fall colors. The landscape of Michigan bursts with colors every October and the programming at WHFR will try to match that intensity with a spectrum of colors of their own.

Tune in during the week of Sunday, October 13, through Saturday, October 19, as the WHFR hosts and hostesses explore the spectrum of colors through the medium of their particular musical genres. All colors of the spectrum are fair game as our programming will seek out colorful music that may be found in a song title, album title, artist/band name or even a record label. The end result should be a kaleidoscopic rainbow of musical tunes for your visual and aural pleasure.

That's Sunday, beginning at 10:00am with Terence Tyson's Play It By Ear jazz show, through Saturday night's Blues With A Feeling from 8:00-10:00pm with Anderson Coleman. We hope you will enjoy the special programming.

BTW, I credit the improvising group Spontaneous Music Ensemble for inspiring such a cosmic name "Seeing Sounds and Hearing Colours," the name of one of their great pieces of music.

-Pat Frisco, WHFR Program Director