Scott Boatright Returns With "Cold Radio Fusion"!

Hello everyone. I first started my WHFR radio career in the spring of '98. A world of musical and personal possibilities was opened to me. Since then, I have been a DJ for many shows, Head Music Director, Promotions Coordinator, and organized and planned many fundraiser events for the station. I have left and come back for various reasons, including Covid, and now I am excited to be back.

I have decided to go back to the beginning. Before I landed my own first show, I filled in on several different shows that explored different genres of music, sometimes not adequately represented at the station. My new show, Cold Radio Fusion, airing Tuesdays from 10:00pm - midnight, does exactly that. Each week of the month, I will be showcasing a different scheduled genre of music, some that are genres within a genre, including:

1st Tuesday of the month: Metal, in most of its forms

2nd Tuesday of the month: Jazz with mostly Metal/Rock Fusion influences

3rd Tuesday of the month: Goth/Industrial/Dark Electronic

4th Tuesday of the month: Stoner/Doom/Sludge-Rock

The occasional 5th Tuesday of the month: Punk/Garage/Ska

I enjoy them all, and I hope that you will join me in listening to some of the endless possibilities of great music we present here at WHFR.

Check me out every Tuesday evening from 10:00pm - midnight on the Cold Radio Fusion show.

-Scott Boatright.