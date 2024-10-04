"WHFR PRESENTS" Features Robert Fripp & King Crimson

It was 1969 and rock and roll music was witnessing a surge in progressive music, as artists were incorporating influences from a wide range of genres such as jazz, classical, world and avant-garde stylings. At the forefront of this movement was the band King Crimson, led by guitarist and composer Robert Fripp.

The band would go through many personnel changes and approaches to their music but the one thing that was constant was an undying desire to push the boundaries, led by Robeert Fripp. Join me, Pat Frisco, as we explore the music of King Crimson as well as a few of Fripp's other projects on WHFR PRESENTS, Sunday, October 6, from 4-7pm EDT. The music of King Crimson will be featured in live concerts in the Detroit area with the David Cross Band at the Token Lounge on Sunday, October 13, and Adrian Belew's Beat Project at Masonic Temple on Sunday, October 27.

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday beginning at 4:00 pm with a rotating cast of WHFR DJs, taking in-depth looks into the many genres of music that WHFR has to offer. Tune in at 89.3 on the FM dial in Dearborn/Detroit and surrounding communities, or listen anywhere via our online streamer.

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––