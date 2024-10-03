Tune in to this week's edition of the WHR Journal as we chat with the new Executive Director of the Dearborn Symphony Orchestra James Clements on his new role and the kickoff performance of the symphony taking place Friday night (tickets still available at dearbornsymphony.org). We'll also air a special segment on Gender-Based Violence Prevention for Teens and Young Adults in support of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October. We'll air the second half of that episode on next week's Journal. Hope you'll listen in to the WHFR Journal Friday, 10/4/24 at 1pm.