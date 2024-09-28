TOP TEN BLUES for September 2024

Please join Highway 61 for the best in new Blues releases and local area Artists' music every Friday, 2:00 – 4:00pm, with host DJ~KittyLuv;) 'making~waves'. Here is our latest Top Ten Blues new releases being aired at WHFR-FM 89.3:
1. SHEMEKIA COPELAND: Blame It On Eve (Alligator Records)
2. JOVIN WEBB: Drifter (Blind Pig Records)
3. JONTAVIOUS WILLIS: West Georgia Blues (Strolling Bones Records)
4. TAB BENOIT: I Hear Thunder (Whiskey Bayou Records)
5. RONNIE BAKER BROOKS: Blues In My DNA (Alligator Records)
6. SUNNY GULLAGE: Go Be Free (Blind Pig Records)
7. VANEESE THOMAS: Stories In Blue (Overton Music)
8. DIANA BRAITHWAITE AND CHRIS WHITELEY: Forever Blues (G-Three)
9. ELIZA NEALS: Colorcrimes (E-H Records)
10. LARA PRICE: Half and Half (Gulf Coast Records)
DJ~KittyLuv;)
WHFR Blues Music Director