TOP TEN BLUES for September 2024

Please join Highway 61 for the best in new Blues releases and local area Artists' music every Friday, 2:00 – 4:00pm, with host DJ~KittyLuv;) 'making~waves'. Here is our latest Top Ten Blues new releases being aired at WHFR-FM 89.3:

1. SHEMEKIA COPELAND: Blame It On Eve (Alligator Records)

2. JOVIN WEBB: Drifter (Blind Pig Records)

3. JONTAVIOUS WILLIS: West Georgia Blues (Strolling Bones Records)

4. TAB BENOIT: I Hear Thunder (Whiskey Bayou Records)

5. RONNIE BAKER BROOKS: Blues In My DNA (Alligator Records)

6. SUNNY GULLAGE: Go Be Free (Blind Pig Records)

7. VANEESE THOMAS: Stories In Blue (Overton Music)

8. DIANA BRAITHWAITE AND CHRIS WHITELEY: Forever Blues (G-Three)

9. ELIZA NEALS: Colorcrimes (E-H Records)

10. LARA PRICE: Half and Half (Gulf Coast Records)

DJ~KittyLuv;)

WHFR Blues Music Director