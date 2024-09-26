WHFR Journal -- Friday, Sept. 27, 1pm

Tune into the WHFR Journal tomorrow (Friday), Sept. 27 at 1pm as we discuss a project to help provide gently used bikes to children in need. "Free Bikes 4 Kids" Board Member Larry Fieroh will discuss the program and the collection that will take place on Saturday here in metro-Detroit. We'll also chat with HFC Licensed Counselor Deb Gates and Student Activities Assistant Kayla Collins about what HFC is doing to honor Mental Health Awareness Month here in September and ways to support our students and community at large. Hope you'll join us for this important hour of local talk on the WHFR Journal.