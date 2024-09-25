Play It By Ear Pays Tribute To Sax Legend Benny Golson

Tune in for a special show on Sunday, September 29, as we visit the music of the late Benny Golson.

Born January 25, 1929, in Philadelphia, PA, he began learning to play piano at the age of nine and switched to sax at age fourteen.

He was a childhood friend of John Coltrane, among others, and when he learned about the death of trumpeter, Clifford Brown, he was moved to write a composition “I Remember Clifford” that is a jazz standard.

He also wrote several jazz standards including:

Stablemates

Killer Joe

Whisper Not

Along Came Betty

He was a member of art Blakey's Jazz Messengers and the Jazztet with Art Farmer and Curtis Fuller.

He died September 21, 2024, in New York at the age of 95.

The Play It By Ear show airs Sundays, 10am – 1pm (ET).