Heather Pierson on Light From the Underground

Light From the Underground will feature a special interview with singer songwriter Heather Pierson. The New Hampshire based singer songwriter is touring in support of her latest album, Back to the Light. The new album adds a New Orleans Jazz sound to her musical exploration. She'll be in the Detroit area on Saturday, Sept. 21, when she performs at Mama's Coffee House at Birmingham Unitarian Church. The concert is at 7:30 p.m. Listen Saturday Sept. 14, at 11:00 a.m. for the interview and a chance to win a pair of tickets.