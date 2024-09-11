“WHFR PRESENTS” Afrobeat Artist and Activist Fela Kuti

On Sunday September 15 from 4-7pm EDT, WHFR's Terence Tyson will honor the music and life of Afrobeat artist and activist Fela Kuti. Born October 15, 1938 in Abeokuta British Nigeria, Fela captured the ears and minds of a worldwide audience through his innovative music and activism regarding social and political strife in his native land.

He is considered the originator of Afrobeat Music, combining West African music with salsa, calypso and traditional sounds with American funk and jazz. Fela was known for his extraordinary work as a songwriter, vocalist, saxophonist, keyboard player as well as other instruments.

Emerging on the 1970's, Fela's music was critical of the military dictatorship of his land and was responsible for helping create a republic independent from the military rule. He became a target of the government and was often beaten and once jailed for 20 months. His music and message exploded In the late 70's and into the 80's when he was signed to Arista Records. Fela died at the age of 58 in Lagos Nigeria. His legacy continues to this day.

Fela's music will be remembered by WHFR's Terence Tyson as part of the ongoing WHFR PRESENTS radio program which can be heard locally in the Detroit area via 89.3fm and worldwide via the internet at whfr.fm. Join Terence for this special program on Sunday September 15, 4-7pm EDT.

