“WHFR PRESENTS” Remembers Avant-Jazz Greats Marion Brown & Phillip Wilson

Submitted by miked on Fri, 09/06/2024 - 1:58pm

On Sunday, September 8, from 4-7pm EDT, WHFR Radio will remember two of the great musicians of the avant-garde in jazz, alto saxophonist Marion Brown and drummer Phillip Wilson. Both were born on September 8, Brown (1931-2010) and Wilson (1941-1992).

Marion Brown, from Atlanta, burst upon the scene in New York City in the mid 60's, performing with John Coltrane (Ascension) and Archie Shepp as well as recording many records for the Legendary ESP-Disk label, ECM Records and many others.

Phillip Wilson, from St. Louis, lived In Chicago in the mid 60's, performing with Roscoe Mitchell's Art Ensemble and joined the Paul Butterfield Blues Band in the late 60's, appearing at the Woodstock Music Festival. Wilson went on to New York City, performing with Anthony Braxton, Julius Hemphill and Frank Lowe as well as leading his own groups.

Tune in to WHFR 89.3 FM in the Detroit/Dearborn area and/or whfr.fm worldwide online for a special birthday tribute in remembrance of these two important jazz artists. Sunday September 8, 4-7pm EDT.

WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday beginning at 4:00 pm with a rotating cast of WHFR DJs, taking in-depth looks into the many genres of music that WHFR has to offer. Tune in at 89.3 on the FM dial in Dearborn/Detroit and surrounding communities, or listen anywhere via our online streamer.