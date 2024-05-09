WHFR Journal Show -- Friday, Sept. 6 at 1pm

Submitted by Susie Q on Thu, 09/05/2024 - 9:37pm

Join us for this week's WHFR Journal as we welcome new Dearborn Area Chamber of Commerce President Kelli Vanden Bosch. Kelli will share info on the upcoming "Meet the Candidates" event that the Chamber is hosting on September 19th and more. Also, we'll wrap up HFC President Russ Kavalhuna's informative State of the College Address from last weeks show. We'll finish the hour with a special PRX program entitled "The Urgent Need to Rethink Suicide: Lessons for Veterans and All Americans" to shine a light on this tragic reality as Suicide Prevention Month begins. Please tune in for this important program on the WHFR Journal.