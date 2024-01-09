TOP TEN BLUES for August 2024

Submitted by miked on Sun, 09/01/2024 - 10:22pm

Please join Highway 61 for the best in new Blues releases and local area Artists' music every Friday, 2:00 – 4:00pm, with host DJ~KittyLuv;) 'making~waves'. Here is our latest Top Ten Blues new releases being aired at WHFR-FM 89.3:

1. CHRIS DANIELS AND THE KINGS WITH FREDDI GOWDY: 40:Blues With Horns Volume II (Moon Voyage Records)

2. TAB BENOIT: I Hear Thunder (Whiskey Bayou Records)

3. BOBBY CHRISTINA'S CARAVAN: True Blues Brother: The Legacy of Matt 'Guitar' Murphy (Nola Blue)

4. ELIZA NEALS: Colorcrimes (E-H Records)

5. SUNNY GULLAGE: Go Be Free (Blind Pig Records)

6. JOHNNY RAY JONES: Mystic Chiefs (Moondogg Records)

7. CHRIS CAIN: Good Intentions Gone Bad (Alligator Records)

8. MEMPHIS ROYAL BROTHERS: Memphis Royal Brothers (Royal Records)

9. MARK HUMMEL: True Believer (Rockinitis Records)

10. LARA PRICE: Half & Half (Gulf Coast Records)

DJ~KittyLuv;)

WHFR Blues Music Director