TOP TEN BLUES for August 2024
Please join Highway 61 for the best in new Blues releases and local area Artists' music every Friday, 2:00 – 4:00pm, with host DJ~KittyLuv;) 'making~waves'. Here is our latest Top Ten Blues new releases being aired at WHFR-FM 89.3:
1. CHRIS DANIELS AND THE KINGS WITH FREDDI GOWDY: 40:Blues With Horns Volume II (Moon Voyage Records)
2. TAB BENOIT: I Hear Thunder (Whiskey Bayou Records)
3. BOBBY CHRISTINA'S CARAVAN: True Blues Brother: The Legacy of Matt 'Guitar' Murphy (Nola Blue)
4. ELIZA NEALS: Colorcrimes (E-H Records)
5. SUNNY GULLAGE: Go Be Free (Blind Pig Records)
6. JOHNNY RAY JONES: Mystic Chiefs (Moondogg Records)
7. CHRIS CAIN: Good Intentions Gone Bad (Alligator Records)
8. MEMPHIS ROYAL BROTHERS: Memphis Royal Brothers (Royal Records)
9. MARK HUMMEL: True Believer (Rockinitis Records)
10. LARA PRICE: Half & Half (Gulf Coast Records)
DJ~KittyLuv;)
WHFR Blues Music Director
