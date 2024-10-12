WHFR Journal Returns August 30th

Submitted by Susie Q on Fri, 08/30/2024 - 12:01pm

The WHFR Journal, our local campus and community news and views program, is back from late summer hiatus. Join us today at 1pm as we celebrate the return of students to Henry Ford College's campus for the FA'24 term. We'll chat with HFC Theater Director Dr. John Michael Sefell about a collaborative event with the arts areas on campus called HFC 24. Also, we'll hear an encore presentation of HFC President Russ Kavalhuna's State of the College address that he delivered live to our campus community last Tuesday. Tune in at 1pm on the WHFR Journal.