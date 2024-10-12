WHFR DJ Receives Inaugural “Making Waves” Award

Submitted by miked on Thu, 08/29/2024 - 5:00pm

Long-time WHFR-FM (89.3 FM) DJ Joe Sullivan is the recipient of the inaugural “Making Waves” award for his many years of service at WHFR, HFC’s student-run, non-commercial, independent radio and internet broadcasting station.

“It’s a nice feeling,” recalled Sullivan, of Dearborn. “This was totally out of the blue. I didn’t know I won it until it was announced. It was a well-kept secret around here. All of us were at a WHFR staff meeting when (WHFR general manager) Susan McGraw announced it.”