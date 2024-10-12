WHFR DJ Receives Inaugural “Making Waves” Award
Long-time WHFR-FM (89.3 FM) DJ Joe Sullivan is the recipient of the inaugural “Making Waves” award for his many years of service at WHFR, HFC’s student-run, non-commercial, independent radio and internet broadcasting station.
“It’s a nice feeling,” recalled Sullivan, of Dearborn. “This was totally out of the blue. I didn’t know I won it until it was announced. It was a well-kept secret around here. All of us were at a WHFR staff meeting when (WHFR general manager) Susan McGraw announced it.”
“Joe’s passion for music, unwavering dedication, and boundless generosity have left an indelible mark on our community,” said McGraw. “Beyond the airwaves, Joe’s love of broadcasting and WHFR knows no bounds. Whether lending his time and talents to special events or simply lending an ear, Joe embodies the spirit of community and compassion that lies at the heart of WHFR’s mission.”
