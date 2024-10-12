WHFR SPECIAL SHOWS LABOR DAY WEEKEND

Submitted by miked on Wed, 08/28/2024 - 2:31pm

Tune in to WHFR RADIO for special programming especially for the Labor Day Weekend. The themes of labor, unions and worker rights will be celebrated with song selections on various WHFR radio shows.

Shows such as Light from the Underground, La Dolce Voce, Play it By Ear, Hotwax Radio, Roll and Tumble and others will feature songs dealing with work related themes that will make all of us happy that we can enjoy 40 hour weeks and paid vacations.