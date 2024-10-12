WHFR PRESENTS: Hotwax radio is getting ‘Folked’!

Submitted by miked on Fri, 08/23/2024 - 11:58am

Tune in this Sunday, August 25th, and enjoy a deep dive into the rabbit hole of folk music with the host of Hotwax Radio, your DJ the White Rabbit. Yes, the Rabbit will be spinning the folk for all you wonderful folks beginning at 4:00pm, with a special live show from studio J with the ‘Gamma Daggers’ starting at 7:00pm. Don’t miss it! Woohoo Yeah!

WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday beginning at 4:00 pm with a rotating cast of WHFR DJs, taking in-depth looks into the many genres of music that WHFR has to offer. Tune in at 89.3 on the FM dial in Dearborn/Detroit and surrounding communities, or listen anywhere via our online streamer.