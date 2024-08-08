WHFR PRESENTS: The Music of Mark Heard

Submitted by miked on Thu, 08/08/2024 - 1:24pm

This Sunday, August 11, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Bill Keith from Light From the Underground will spotlight the music of singer-songwriter Mark Heard. Mark was a talented songwriter who passed away far too young at age 41 on August 16, 1992. Mark left behind a wonderful catalog of music, especially his final three albums recorded in the few years prior to his death. Bill will share his favorite songs from Mark's extensive discography, including covers of his music and artists he produced.

WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday beginning at 4:00 pm with a rotating cast of WHFR DJs, taking in-depth looks into the many genres of music that WHFR has to offer. Tune in at 89.3 on the FM dial in Dearborn/Detroit and surrounding communities, or listen anywhere via our online streamer.