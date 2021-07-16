WHFR at Dearborn Homecoming August 4th, 5th, and 6th

Submitted by miked on Tue, 07/30/2024 - 2:28pm

WHFR will be broadcasting live during Dearborn Homecoming which is taking place at Dearborn's Ford Field Park on August 4th, 5th, and 6th.

Come on down for the festivities and free fireworks at this fun, family-friendly event, and be sure to visit WHFR's tent (be on the lookout for our slick new blue and white banner) to chat with some of our DJs, pick up free WHFR swag (stickers, magnets, and new multi-colored pens), and maybe even buy some WHFR merch.

We'll also have our famous purged CDs & LPs available for a $1 donation each!

Meet your favorite DJs all weekend long, and enjoy Dearborn's biggest celebration of the year!