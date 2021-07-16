TOP TEN BLUES for July 2024

Submitted by miked on Tue, 07/30/2024 - 2:19pm

Please join Highway 61 for the best in new Blues releases and local area Artists' music every Friday, 2:00 – 4:00pm, with host DJ~KittyLuv;) 'making~waves'. Here is our latest Top Ten Blues new releases being aired at WHFR-FM 89.3:

1. CHRIS CAIN: Good Intentions Gone Bad (Alligator Records)

2. BOBBY CHRISTINA'S CARAVAN: True Blues Brother: The Legacy of Matt 'Guitar' Murphy (Nola Blue)

3. SUNNY GULLAGE: Go Be Free (Blind Pig Records)

4. MARKEY BLUE RIC LATINA PROJECT: Blue Eyed Soul (Soul O Sound)

5. EDEN BRENT: Getaway Blues (Yellow Dog)

6. JOHNNY BURGIN: Ramblin' from Coast to Coast (Straight Shooter)

7. ELIZA NEALS: Colorcrimes (E-H Records)

8. LEVEE TOWN: Stories (Hudtown)

9. GERALD McCLENDON: Down At The Juke Joint (Delta Roots)

10. CURTIS SALGADO: Fine By Me (Little Village)

DJ~KittyLuv;)

WHFR Blues Music Director