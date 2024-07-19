WHFR at Concert of Colors July 20th & 21st
The Concert of Colors is metro Detroit’s free annual diversity-themed music festival. Global music at its finest at this colorful, festive, upbeat coveted summer event. Housed in Culture Source a coalition of 152 arts organizations in Southeast Michigan, the Concert of Colors has become the Midwest’s biggest diversity and arts festival.
Be sure to stop by the WHFR tent, located near the Wolverine Stage, to say hello and pick up some free WHFR swag! We will be on-site:
Saturday
noon- 8:00pm
Sunday
noon-7:00pm
Can’t make it? Be sure to tune into 89.3FM, or stream us at whfr.fm, as we will be calling into the studio with on-site updates, and broadcasting select performances live from the Wolverine Stage!
