This Just In: Episode 007
Episode 7 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, airs July 15th, 2024.
This week's playlist:
Gareth Coker & Mentrix - Main Theme (from Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown) [Soundtrack]
Gareth Coker - The White Lion of Persepolis [Soundtrack]
Mentrix - The Forest Queen [Soundtrack]
Tony Gilkyson - She Keeps Her Eyes On The Prize [Jazz / Instrumental Blues]
Peter Bilt Group - Dancers' Lullaby [Rock]
Peter Freebairn - I Got Lucky (I Got You) [Indie Rock / World]
Nichole Wagner - Until The Water Comes [Indie / Country]
Frenchy and the Punk - Hypnotized [Indie / Goth Rock]
Lenora Zenzalai Helm and Tribe Jazz Orchestra ft. Joey Calderazzo - BeBop [Big Band / Vocal Jazz]
Jeff Harnar ft. Ann Hampton Callaway - I've Got Your Number [Big Band]
Bobby Rush - I'm an Undercover Lover [Blues]
Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.
To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Contact Us tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.
