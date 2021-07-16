This Just In: Episode 007

Submitted by WHFR-OM on Sun, 07/14/2024 - 6:27pm



Episode 7 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, airs July 15th, 2024.

This week's playlist:

Gareth Coker & Mentrix - Main Theme (from Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown) [Soundtrack]

Gareth Coker - The White Lion of Persepolis [Soundtrack]

Mentrix - The Forest Queen [Soundtrack]

Tony Gilkyson - She Keeps Her Eyes On The Prize [Jazz / Instrumental Blues]

Peter Bilt Group - Dancers' Lullaby [Rock]

Peter Freebairn - I Got Lucky (I Got You) [Indie Rock / World]

Nichole Wagner - Until The Water Comes [Indie / Country]

Frenchy and the Punk - Hypnotized [Indie / Goth Rock]

Lenora Zenzalai Helm and Tribe Jazz Orchestra ft. Joey Calderazzo - BeBop [Big Band / Vocal Jazz]

Jeff Harnar ft. Ann Hampton Callaway - I've Got Your Number [Big Band]

Bobby Rush - I'm an Undercover Lover [Blues]

Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.

To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Contact Us tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.