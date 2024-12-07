WHFR PRESENTS: A POWER STRONGER THAN ITSELF: THE MUSIC OF GEORGE LEWIS

Submitted by miked on Fri, 07/12/2024 - 4:28pm

He calls his book, A power Stronger Than Itself, a look into the rich history of The Association For The Advancement of Creative Musicians (AACM) originating in Chicago in the mid '60s. Trombonist, Computer Musician, Composer and Educator George Lewis was born in Chicago, July 14, 1952. WHFR PRESENTS will feature his music in a birthday tribute this Sunday, June 14, from 4-7pm EDT.

WHFR PRESENTS airs locally on 89.3FM and worldwide on whfr.fm

