The House That Jack Swing Built Relocates!

Submitted by miked on Mon, 07/08/2024 - 12:04pm

The House That Jack Built is on the move. It's time to find a new home, so we're exploring the WHFR map, venturing into fresh musical territories until we discover the perfect spot.

To refuel, we'll make a brief stop Wednesdays from 10am to 12pm. Then on Thursday, from 10am to 12pm, we'll take a moment to relax our minds, bodies and souls in the Quiet Storm before hitting the road again.

I'm excited to connect with the WHFR community during our journey. We're making waves! Sincerely, MissyJ