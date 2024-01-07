TOP TEN BLUES for June 2024
Please join Highway 61 for the best in new Blues releases and local area Artists' music every Friday, 2:00 – 4:00pm, with host DJ~KittyLuv;) 'making~waves'. Here is our latest Top Ten Blues new releases being aired at WHFR-FM 89.3:
1. BOBBY CHRISTINA'S CARAVAN: True Blues Brother: The Legacy of Matt 'Guitar' Murphy (Nola Blue)
2. GERALD McCLENDON: Down At The Juke Joint (Delta Roots)
3. JUBU SMITH: Jubu (Little Village)
4. ELIZA NEALS: Colorcrimes (E-H Records)
5. TORONZO CANNON: Shut Up and Play! (Alligator)
6. EDEN BRENT: Getaway Blues (Yellow Dog)
7. CURTIS SALGADO: Fine By Me (Little Village)
8. MARKEY BLUE RIC LATINA PROJECT: Blue Eyed Soul (Soul O Sound)
9. LEVEE TOWN: Stories (Hudtown)
10. SAM JOYNER: Come What May (I'll Always Love You) (SELF)
DJ~KittyLuv;)
WHFR Blues Music Director
- Login to post comments