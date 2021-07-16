WHFR PRESENTS: The Lion Of Zimbabwe: Thomas Mapfumo

Submitted by miked on Tue, 06/25/2024 - 1:02pm

Close out the month of June with Terence Tyson as music will feature the African sounds of Thomas Mapfumo Sunday, June 30 from 4 until 7pm.

Born on July 3, 1945 in a town just southeast from the capital Zimbabwe, Harare, he was raised in rural surroundings until the age of 10. He later got exposed to the traditional music of the Shona that featured mbira and ngoma drums.

His first band the was ZUTU BROTHERS. He quickly rebelled against the government under the rule of Robert Mugabe and did songs in protest. The new style was called CHIMURENA and is music was banned from airplay.

He was thrown into prison without cause in 1979 and demonstrations were done in protest and after 3 months he was released. He left to the United States to live in exile in Oregon. After the government was overthrown in 2017, he retuned to his homeland to perform and is loved worldwide.

WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday beginning at 4:00 pm with a rotating cast of WHFR DJs, taking in-depth looks into the many genres of music that WHFR has to offer. Tune in at 89.3 on the FM dial in Dearborn/Detroit and surrounding communities, or listen anywhere via our online streamer.