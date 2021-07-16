This Just In: Episode 004
The 4th episode of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, aired June 24th, 2024.
This week's playlist:
Hailey Newman - Hard Truth [Indie Rock]
Al Walser - Nigeria Calling [World / R&B]
Pradarrum feat. Panteras Negras - Jazz Angola [Jazz / World]
Michael O'Neill - Snappy Snafu (Again) [Jazz]
Mordock Smith - Nicht Mehr Weinen ("No More Crying") [World / Electronic]
Berto - New Wave (Floree Remix) [Electronic]
Zachary Finnegan - Deceptive Rhetoric [Jazz]
Zachary Finnegan - The Angel Tribute [Jazz]
Rinjin - Just Us [Indie Rock]
Lonesome Shack - Fresh Bones [Indie Rock / Blues]
Xeecee - Airy [Soundtrack / Electronic]
DetroitCentriX (Kathy Kosins & Paul Randolph) - What We Want [Blues / Local]
Tune in each week as we feature a playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.
To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Contact Us tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.
