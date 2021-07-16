WHFR PRESENTS: A Quiet Storm In Heaven With The Three Divas: Angela, Minnie & Phyllis

Submitted by miked on Fri, 06/21/2024 - 9:30am

Join Missy J on Sunday, June 23 from 4pm to 7pm, as we celebrate the music, love, and legacy of Angela Bofill, Minnie Riperton, and Phyllis Hyman - the "Three Divas" - in a quiet, heavenly tribute. Tune in to WHFR for this special event honoring the incredible talents and enduring impact of these iconic vocalists.

