WHFR Juneteenth Special Tomorrow at 1pm on the "WHFR Journal"

Submitted by Susie Q on Thu, 06/13/2024 - 6:37pm

Join us tomorrow (Friday, June 14) on the WHFR Journal at 1pm as we celebrate Juneteenth and air the PRX special "The Freed People". This one-hour Humankind documentary examines how America responded to a massive refugee crisis, when four million newly emancipated slaves needed shelter, employment, education and the basic rights at the close of the Civil War. Hear historians, brief readings from letters of people who were there, performances of "Negro Spirituals" and more. We hope you'll tune into this powerful program, which originally aired in 2018 and is written and produced by David Freudberg, in association with WGBH.