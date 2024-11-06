Submitted by miked on Tue, 06/11/2024 - 1:58pm

Father’s Day is Coming! Tune in this Sunday, June 16th (Father’s Day), from 4:00 – 7:00 PM as Ms. Marjon hosts the WHFR PRESENTS Father’s Day Tribute Show. The show will consist of R&B and classical soul music by various male artists from the 1970s to the early 2000s. There will be a special RIP tribute to various deceased male artists.

Ms. Marjon hosts the RNBSoul Groove, a music format show that plays R&B and Classic Soul music (including independent music) from the ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s, and 2000s. This radio show has music themes, interviews, special milestone shoutouts, and music requests from the listeners.

WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday beginning at 4:00 pm with a rotating cast of WHFR DJs, taking in-depth looks into the many genres of music that WHFR has to offer. Tune in at 89.3 on the FM dial in Dearborn/Detroit and surrounding communities, or listen anywhere via our online streamer.