"Hotwax Radio" Memorial Day Show

Submitted by miked on Tue, 05/21/2024 - 9:21am

WHFR and Hotwax Radio would like to invite all to honor those who served and defended this country with a special Memorial Day show hosted by the White Rabbit.

Monday, May 27, from 10:00 am – noon: join us for a deep dive and experience seldom heard music, song, sound bites and good vibrations in the magical Underland of Hotwax Radio. Take the tumble with the White Rabbit and reunite with those memories that give meaning to the true spirit of Memorial Day. See you there, Memorial Monday from 10:00 am to noon, on the station that’s making waves, 89.3 WHFR.FM.