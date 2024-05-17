"Beats To The Rhymes" Debuts on Memorial Day

Submitted by miked on Fri, 05/17/2024 - 11:13pm

Former host of The Zone Radio, Detroit's longest running hip hop radio show, returns to WHFR's airwaves with the new radio program, Beats To The Rhymes.

Hosted weekly by DJ Shawn Daniel, showcasing fine selections of instrumental productions and lyrics from artists past to present, each week's playlist will consist of any genre of Detroit Music, from hip hop, funk, soul, rock to jazz - leaving the listener with every broadcast, something fresh for your ears to hear.

As an ambassador for the Michigan music community, Shawn keeps an open-door policy on giving new music a chance to be heard on air.

Beats To The Rhymes will air Mondays from 9:00 - 11:00pm. Set your alarm for 9:00pm on Memorial Day, May 27th, to listen to the show's debut!