WHFR Journal Friday, May 17, 1pm

Submitted by Susie Q on Thu, 05/16/2024 - 11:33pm

Tune in to the WHFR Journal Friday, May 17 at 1pm as we take a fun look at the HFC Mathematics Club and share details about their recent award-winning competition season. Also, we'll air the latest edition of Hawks: Where Are They Now, our alumni spotlight show hosted by Shai James-Boyd. This episode, Shai talks with HFC alumna Tracy Gardner, long time nurse and award-winning mystery novel writer, about her interesting career paths and advice for future novelists. Hope you'll check it out!