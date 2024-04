Submitted by miked on Mon, 04/22/2024 - 9:33am

The rumors are true! Hotwax Radio has moved to Sunday evenings, broadcasting from 7:00 - 9:00pm.

End your weekend right, with a slab of wax to satisfy your musical appetite for some fave-rave, obscure, funny 'n' freaky, bizarre smorgasbord of audio waves served by the one and only White Rabbit, here on the station that's "Making Waves!"

* Tell em a hookah-smoking caterpillar has given you the call *