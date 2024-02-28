TOP TEN BLUES for February 2024

Submitted by miked on Wed, 02/28/2024 - 3:55pm

Please join Highway 61 for the best in new Blues releases and local area Artists' music every Friday, 2pm until 4pm, with host DJ~KittyLuv;) 'making~waves'.

Here is our latest Top Ten Blues new releases being aired at WHFR-FM 89.3:

1. V/A: Breakin' News: Ten Years Of Blues (Nola Blue)

2. CHRISTONE "KINGFISH" INGRAM: Live In London (Alligator Records)

3. TINSLEY ELLIS: Naked Truth (Alligator Records)

4. D.K. HARRELL: The Right Man (Little Village)

5. ALTERED FIVE BLUES BAND: Testifyin' (Blind Pig Records)

6. PATTI PARKS: Come Sing With Me (VizzTone Label Group)

7. MIKE ZITO: Life Is Hard (Gulf Coast Records)

8. EMMA WILSON: Memphis Calling (SELF)

9. KEVIN BURT AND BAD MEDICINE: Thank You Brother Bill: A Tribute to Bill Withers (Gulf Coast Records)

10. DANIELLE NICOLE: The Love You Bleed (Forty Below)

DJ~KittyLuv;)

WHFR Blues Music Director