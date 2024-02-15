"WHFR PRESENTS" February 18, 4-7PM EST

Submitted by miked on Thu, 02/15/2024 - 10:45am

Bill Keith will take a deep dive into Progressive Rock during the WHFR Presents program on Sunday, February 18, from 4-7pm. The focus will be on new music with a look back at some of the classic bands making progressive music. He may even mix in some hard rock and metal to spice up the show!

WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday from 4-8pm EST on WHFR 89.3 FM and whfr.fm online. Keep checking the website each week to find out who and what will be featured by our rotating cast of DJs.